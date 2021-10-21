Twitter
Mattel – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.7% Upside

Mattel with ticker code (MAT) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32 and 24 and has a mean target at 26.78. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.33 this would imply there is a potential upside of 31.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 19.85 and the 200 moving average now moves to 20.55. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,934m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.mattel.com

Mattel, a children’s entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands. The company also provides action figures, building sets, and games under the Masters of the Universe, MEGA, UNO, Toy Story, Jurassic World, WWE, and Star Wars brands; and licensor partner brands, including Disney, NBCUniversal, WWE, Microsoft, Nickelodeon, Warner Bros, and Sanrio. It sells its products directly to consumers through its catalog, website, and proprietary retail stores; retailers, including discount and free-standing toy stores, chain stores, department stores, and other retail outlets; and wholesalers, as well as through agents and distributors. Mattel was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

