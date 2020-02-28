Match Group, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 34.1% Upside

Match Group, Inc. found using ticker (MTCH) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 75 and has a mean target at 88.53. Given that the stocks previous close was at 66.04 this would imply there is a potential upside of 34.1%. The day 50 moving average is 80.39 and the 200 moving average now moves to 76.9. The market cap for the company is $18,168m. Company Website: http://www.mtch.com

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc. offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

