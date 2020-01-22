Match Group, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential -3.8% Downside

Match Group, Inc. with ticker code (MTCH) have now 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 70 calculating the mean target price we have 86.35. With the stocks previous close at 89.75 this would imply there is a potential downside of -3.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 79.41 while the 200 day moving average is 76.65. The market capitalisation for the company is $25,457m. Find out more information at: http://www.mtch.com

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc. offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.