Match Group, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential -2.4% Downside

Match Group, Inc. found using ticker (MTCH) now have 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 70 calculating the average target price we see 86.35. With the stocks previous close at 88.47 this would indicate that there is a downside of -2.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 81.62 and the 200 day moving average is 77. The company has a market cap of $23,991m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.mtch.com

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc. offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.