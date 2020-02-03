Match Group, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 11.7% Upside

Match Group, Inc. with ticker code (MTCH) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 70 and has a mean target at 87.35. With the stocks previous close at 78.22 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 11.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 83.59 and the 200 moving average now moves to 77.33. The company has a market cap of $22,288m. Company Website: http://www.mtch.com

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc. offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.