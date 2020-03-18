Match Group – Consenus Indicates Potential 61.9% Upside

Match Group with ticker code (MTCH) have now 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 75 calculating the mean target price we have 88.06. Given that the stocks previous close was at 54.39 this would imply there is a potential upside of 61.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 71.15 and the 200 day MA is 74.81. The company has a market capitalisation of $16,123m. Visit the company website at: http://www.mtch.com

Match Group provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

