Match Group – Consenus Indicates Potential -5.2% Downside

Match Group found using ticker (MTCH) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 70 with the average target price sitting at 85.06. With the stocks previous close at 89.72 this would indicate that there is a downside of -5.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 77.46 while the 200 day moving average is 76.16. The company has a market capitalisation of $25,541m. Find out more information at: http://www.mtch.com

Match Group provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.