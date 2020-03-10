Match Group – Consenus Indicates Potential 37.5% Upside

Match Group found using ticker (MTCH) have now 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 75 and has a mean target at 88.06. With the stocks previous close at 64.04 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 37.5%. The day 50 moving average is 75.58 while the 200 day moving average is 75.94. The company has a market capitalisation of $18,332m. Visit the company website at: http://www.mtch.com

Match Group provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

