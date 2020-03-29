Match Group – Consenus Indicates Potential 37.1% Upside

Match Group with ticker code (MTCH) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 65 with the average target price sitting at 87.18. Given that the stocks previous close was at 63.58 this indicates there is a potential upside of 37.1%. The day 50 moving average is 65.22 and the 200 day MA is 73.45. The company has a market capitalisation of $17,666m. Find out more information at: http://www.mtch.com

Match Group provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

