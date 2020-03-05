Match Group – Consenus Indicates Potential 33.8% Upside

Match Group with ticker code (MTCH) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 75 with a mean TP of 88.06. With the stocks previous close at 65.8 this indicates there is a potential upside of 33.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 77.89 while the 200 day moving average is 76.42. The company has a market cap of $19,244m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.mtch.com

Match Group provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

