Match Group – Consenus Indicates Potential 23.8% Upside

Match Group found using ticker (MTCH) have now 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 65 and has a mean target at 84.35. Given that the stocks previous close was at 68.11 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 23.8%. The day 50 moving average is 62.95 and the 200 day MA is 72.71. The market cap for the company is $19,363m. Find out more information at: http://www.mtch.com

Match Group provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as various other brands. Match Group offers its dating products through mobile applications, and desktop and mobile-web in approximately 40 languages. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Match Group is a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

