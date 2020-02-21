Match Group – Consenus Indicates Potential 16.6% Upside

Match Group found using ticker (MTCH) have now 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 75 and has a mean target at 88.53. Now with the previous closing price of 75.92 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.6%. The 50 day MA is 82.72 and the 200 moving average now moves to 77.39. The market capitalisation for the company is $21,070m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.mtch.com

Match Group provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

