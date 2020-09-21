Mastercard Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.4% Upside

Mastercard Incorporated with ticker code (MA) now have 34 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 415 and 305 with the average target price sitting at 357.82. With the stocks previous close at 339.43 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.4%. The day 50 moving average is 337.03 and the 200 day MA is 294.65. The company has a market capitalisation of $335,615m. Company Website: http://www.mastercard.com

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company offers integrated products and services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. It also provides value-added products and services comprising cyber and intelligence products, information and analytics services, consulting services, loyalty and reward programs, processing services, and issuer and acquirer processing services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

