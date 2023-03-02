Mastercard Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.5% Upside

Mastercard Incorporated found using ticker (MA) have now 37 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 472 and 360 with the average target price sitting at 424.49. Given that the stocks previous close was at 355.29 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.5%. The day 50 moving average is 363.16 and the 200 moving average now moves to 338.73. The market cap for the company is $336,971m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.mastercard.com

The potential market cap would be $402,603m based on the market concensus.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions. It also provides value-added products and services comprising cyber and intelligence solutions for parties to transact, as well as proprietary insights, drawing on principled use of consumer, and merchant data services. In addition, the company offers analytics, test and learn, consulting, managed services, loyalty, processing, and payment gateway solutions for e-commerce merchants. Further, it provides open banking and digital identity platforms services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.