Mastercard Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Mastercard Incorporated with ticker code (MA) now have 37 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 472 and 310 and has a mean target at 403.09. Given that the stocks previous close was at 371.01 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 8.6%. The day 50 moving average is 344.37 and the 200 day MA is 336.27. The market capitalisation for the company is $358,605m. Visit the company website at: https://www.mastercard.com

The potential market cap would be $389,613m based on the market concensus.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; prepaid programs and management services; commercial credit and debit payment products and solutions; and payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts. It also provides value-added products and services comprising cyber and intelligence solutions for parties to transact, as well as proprietary insights, drawing on principled use of consumer, and merchant data services. In addition, the company offers analytics, test and learn, consulting, managed services, loyalty, processing, and payment gateway solutions for e-commerce merchants. Further, it provides open banking and digital identity platforms services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

