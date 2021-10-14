Mastercard Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.6% Upside

Mastercard Incorporated with ticker code (MA) have now 36 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 482 and 385 and has a mean target at 437.05. With the stocks previous close at 345.34 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 26.6%. The day 50 moving average is 348.81 and the 200 moving average now moves to 366.45. The company has a market capitalisation of $337,822m. Visit the company website at: http://www.mastercard.com

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company offers integrated products and services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial credit and debit payment products and solutions. It also provides value-added products and services comprising cyber and intelligence products, information and analytics services, consulting services, loyalty and reward programs, processing and open banking services, and issuer and acquirer processing services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus. It has a partnership with Bilt Rewards to launch the Bilt Mastercard; and a strategic partnership with Verizon Communications Inc. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.