Mastercard Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.9% Upside

Mastercard Incorporated found using ticker (MA) have now 36 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 460 and 370 and has a mean target at 428.06. With the stocks previous close at 363.07 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.9%. The day 50 moving average is 375.49 and the 200 day MA is 350.69. The company has a market cap of $357,748m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.mastercard.com

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company offers integrated products and services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial credit and debit payment products and solutions. It also provides value-added products and services comprising cyber and intelligence products, information and analytics services, consulting services, loyalty and reward programs, processing and open banking services, and issuer and acquirer processing services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

