Mastech Digital, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 68.7% Upside

Mastech Digital, Inc found using ticker (MHH) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 31 and 31 calculating the mean target price we have 31. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.38 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 68.7%. The day 50 moving average is 20.55 and the 200 day MA is 18.32. The market cap for the company is $229m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.mastechdigital.com

Mastech Digital provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. It also provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. In addition, the company offers digital transformation services through Salesforce.com and digital learning methods. It provides its services across various industry verticals, including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings and changed its name to Mastech Digital in September 2016. Mastech Digital was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn