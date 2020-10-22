Mastech Digital, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 59.4% Upside

Mastech Digital, Inc found using ticker (MHH) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32.76 and 31 with the average target price sitting at 31.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 59.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 19.13 and the 200 day MA is 19.6. The company has a market capitalisation of $230m. Find out more information at: http://www.mastechdigital.com

Mastech Digital provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. It also provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. In addition, the company offers digital transformation services through Salesforce.com and digital learning methods. It provides its services across various industry verticals, including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings and changed its name to Mastech Digital in September 2016. Mastech Digital was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

