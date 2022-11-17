Mastech Digital, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 90.2% Upside

Mastech Digital, Inc found using ticker (MHH) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 31.3 and 22 with a mean TP of 26.65. With the stocks previous close at 14.01 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 90.2%. The 50 day MA is 14.76 and the 200 day MA is 16.61. The market capitalisation for the company is $166m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.mastechdigital.com

The potential market cap would be $315m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Mastech Digital, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. It also provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. In addition, the company offers digital transformation services, such as digital learning services; and cloud-based enterprise application across sales, marketing, and customer service organizations. It provides its services across various industry verticals, including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings and changed its name to Mastech Digital in September 2016. Mastech Digital was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.