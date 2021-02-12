Twitter
Mastech Digital, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 81.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Mastech Digital, Inc found using ticker (MHH) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 39.4 and 31 with a mean TP of 35.2. Now with the previous closing price of 19.35 this would imply there is a potential upside of 81.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 17.03 and the 200 day moving average is 18.66. The company has a market cap of $201m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.mastechdigital.com

Mastech Digital provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. It also provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. In addition, the company offers digital transformation services through Salesforce.com and digital learning methods. It provides its services across various industry verticals, including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings and changed its name to Mastech Digital in September 2016. Mastech Digital was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

