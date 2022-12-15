Mastech Digital, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 152.0% Upside

Mastech Digital, Inc found using ticker (MHH) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 22 and has a mean target at 31. Now with the previous closing price of 12.3 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 152.0%. The day 50 moving average is 14.14 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.11. The company has a market cap of $149m. Visit the company website at: https://www.mastechdigital.com

The potential market cap would be $375m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Mastech Digital, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. It also provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. In addition, the company offers digital transformation services, such as digital learning services; and cloud-based enterprise application across sales, marketing, and customer service organizations. It provides its services across various industry verticals, including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings and changed its name to Mastech Digital in September 2016. Mastech Digital was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.