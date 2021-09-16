Mastech Digital, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 139.9% Upside

Mastech Digital, Inc found using ticker (MHH) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 50 and 31 with a mean TP of 40.5. With the stocks previous close at 16.88 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 139.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 17.09 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.61. The market capitalisation for the company is $194m. Find out more information at: http://www.mastechdigital.com

Mastech Digital provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. It also provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. In addition, the company offers digital transformation services, such as digital learning services; and cloud-based enterprise application across sales, marketing, and customer service organizations. It provides its services across various industry verticals, including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings and changed its name to Mastech Digital in September 2016. Mastech Digital was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.