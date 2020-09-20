MasTec – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.4% Upside

MasTec with ticker code (MTZ) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 78 and 45 calculating the mean target price we have 54.82. Now with the previous closing price of 44.79 this indicates there is a potential upside of 22.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 45 while the 200 day moving average is 39.24. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,208m. Visit the company website at: http://www.mastec.com

MasTec, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other. The company builds underground and overhead distribution systems, including trenches, conduits, cell towers, cable, and power lines, which provide wireless and wireline/fiber communications; natural gas, crude oil, and refined product transport pipelines; electrical power generation, transmission, and distribution systems; power generation infrastructure, such as renewable energy; heavy industrial plants; compressor and pump stations, and treatment plants; water and sewer infrastructure, including water pipelines; and other civil construction infrastructure. It also installs electrical and other energy distribution and transmission systems, power generation facilities, buried and aerial fiber optic and other cables, and satellite dishes, as well as home automation and energy management solutions. In addition, the company offers maintenance and upgrade support services comprising maintenance of customers’ distribution facilities, networks, and infrastructure, including natural gas and petroleum pipeline, communications, electrical distribution and transmission, power generation, and heavy civil infrastructure; emergency services for accidents or storm damage; and routine replacements and upgrades to overhauls. Its customers include public and private energy providers, pipeline operators, wireless and wireline/fiber service providers, broadband operators, install-to-the-home service providers, and government entities. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

