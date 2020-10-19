MasTec – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.5% Upside

MasTec with ticker code (MTZ) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 78 and 45 with a mean TP of 54.82. With the stocks previous close at 48.28 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 44.41 while the 200 day moving average is 40.94. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,556m. Find out more information at: http://www.mastec.com

MasTec, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other. The company builds underground and overhead distribution systems, including trenches, conduits, cell towers, cable, and power lines, which provide wireless and wireline/fiber communications; natural gas, crude oil, and refined product transport pipelines; electrical power generation, transmission, and distribution systems; power generation infrastructure, such as renewable energy; heavy industrial plants; compressor and pump stations, and treatment plants; water and sewer infrastructure, including water pipelines; and other civil construction infrastructure. It also installs electrical and other energy distribution and transmission systems, power generation facilities, buried and aerial fiber optic and other cables, and satellite dishes, as well as home automation and energy management solutions. In addition, the company offers maintenance and upgrade support services comprising maintenance of customers’ distribution facilities, networks, and infrastructure, including natural gas and petroleum pipeline, communications, electrical distribution and transmission, power generation, and heavy civil infrastructure; emergency services for accidents or storm damage; and routine replacements and upgrades to overhauls. Its customers include public and private energy providers, pipeline operators, wireless and wireline/fiber service providers, broadband operators, install-to-the-home service providers, and government entities. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

