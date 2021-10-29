Twitter
MasTec – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.5% Upside

MasTec with ticker code (MTZ) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 140 and 110 calculating the mean target price we have 122.58. Now with the previous closing price of 86.61 this would imply there is a potential upside of 41.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 88.08 and the 200 day moving average is 99.86. The company has a market cap of $6,663m. Company Website: http://www.mastec.com

MasTec, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other. The company builds underground and overhead distribution systems, including trenches, conduits, cell towers, cable, and power lines, which provide wireless and wireline/fiber communications; clean energy infrastructure comprising renewable energy; natural gas, crude oil, and refined product transport pipelines; electrical power generation, transmission, and distribution systems; heavy industrial plants; compressor and pump stations, and treatment plants; water and sewer infrastructure, including water pipelines; and other civil construction infrastructure. It also installs electrical and other energy distribution and transmission systems, power generation facilities, buried and aerial fiber optic and other cables, and satellite dishes, as well as home automation and energy management solutions. In addition, the company offers maintenance and upgrade support services comprising maintenance of customers’ distribution facilities, networks, and infrastructure, including communications, power generation, pipeline, electrical distribution and transmission, and heavy civil infrastructure; emergency services for accidents or storm damage; and routine replacements and upgrades to overhauls. Its customers include public and private energy providers, pipeline operators, wireless and wireline/fiber service providers, broadband operators, install-to-the-home service providers, and government entities. MasTec was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

