Masco Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.6% Upside

Masco Corporation found using ticker (MAS) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 68 and 60 calculating the average target price we see 64.21. Given that the stocks previous close was at 57.55 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 58.22 and the 200 day MA is 47.47. The company has a market cap of $15,022m. Company Website: http://masco.com

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products. This segment provides its products under the DELTA, BRIZO, PEERLESS, HANSGROHE, AXOR, GINGER, NEWPORT BRASS, BRASSTECH, WALTEC, BRISTAN, HERITAGE, MIROLIN, HÃPPE, HOT SPRING, CALDERA, FREEFLOW SPAS, FANTASY SPAS, ENDLESS POOLS, BRASSCRAFT, PLUMB SHOP, COBRA, COBRA PRO, and MASTER PLUMBER brands. The Decorative Architectural Products segment offers paints, primers, specialty coatings, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet and door hardware, functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories; decorative bath hardware, and shower accessories and doors; and decorative indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, landscape lighting, and LED lighting systems. This segment provides its products under the BEHR, KILZ, LIBERTY, BRAINERD, FRANKLIN BRASS, KICHLER, and ÃLAN brands. It sells its products to the plumbing, heating, and hardware wholesalers; home centers and online retailers; hardware stores; electrical and landscape distributors; lighting showrooms; building supply outlets; and other mass merchandisers. Masco Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn