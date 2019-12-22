Marvell Technology Group Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 13.8% Upside

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. with ticker code (MRVL) have now 22 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 24 calculating the mean target price we have 29.64. With the stocks previous close at 26.05 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.8%. The day 50 moving average is 25.99 while the 200 day moving average is 25. The market cap for the company is $17,411m. Visit the company website at: http://www.marvell.com

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses. The company also provides networking products, which comprise Ethernet solutions consisting of Ethernet switches, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers, embedded communication processors, and Ethernet adapters and controllers. In addition, it offers a portfolio of connectivity solutions, including Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated system-on-a-chip (SoC) products, which are integrated into various end devices, such as enterprise access points, home gateways and voice assistants, multimedia devices, gaming products, printers, automotive infotainment and telematics units, and smart industrial devices. Further, the company provides printer SoC products and application processors. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a strategic partnership with Arm for the design and development of MarvellÂ ThunderXÂ server processor technology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.