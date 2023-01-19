Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Martin Marietta Materials. – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Martin Marietta Materials. found using ticker (MLM) have now 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 500 and 309 with the average target price sitting at 401.07. Given that the stocks previous close was at 353.09 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.6%. The day 50 moving average is 351.13 while the 200 day moving average is 340.86. The company has a market cap of $21,844m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.martinmarietta.com

The potential market cap would be $24,812m based on the market concensus.

Martin Marietta Materials., a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. The company also produces magnesia-based chemicals products that are used in industrial, agricultural, and environmental applications; and dolomitic lime primarily to customers for steel production and soil stabilization. Its chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper production, and other environmental applications. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

