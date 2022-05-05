Martin Marietta Materials – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.9% Upside

Martin Marietta Materials with ticker code (MLM) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 525 and 389 with a mean TP of 454.05. Given that the stocks previous close was at 366.48 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 23.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 373.78 and the 200 day MA is 385.52. The market cap for the company is $23,547m. Visit the company website at: https://www.martinmarietta.com

The potential market cap would be $29,174m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Martin Marietta Materials, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. The company also produces magnesia-based chemicals products that are used in industrial, agricultural, and environmental applications; and dolomitic lime primarily to customers for steel production and soil stabilization. Its chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper production, and other environmental applications. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.