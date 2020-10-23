Martin Marietta Materials – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.9% Upside

Martin Marietta Materials with ticker code (MLM) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 315 and 200 calculating the mean target price we have 264.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 257.09 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 235.66 and the 200 day moving average is 210.68. The company has a market capitalisation of $15,955m. Find out more information at: http://www.martinmarietta.com

Martin Marietta Materials, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. The company also manufactures and markets magnesia-based chemical products for the industrial, agricultural, and environmental applications; and dolomitic lime primarily for customers in the steel and mining industries, as well as provides road paving construction services. Its chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper production, and other environmental applications. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn