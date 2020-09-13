Martin Marietta Materials – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.2% Upside

Martin Marietta Materials found using ticker (MLM) now have 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 314 and 200 with the average target price sitting at 245.11. Now with the previous closing price of 207.33 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 212.88 and the 200 moving average now moves to 201.52. The market cap for the company is $13,071m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.martinmarietta.com

Martin Marietta Materials, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. The company also manufactures and markets magnesia-based chemical products for the industrial, agricultural, and environmental applications; and dolomitic lime primarily for customers in the steel and mining industries, as well as provides road paving construction services. Its chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper production, and other environmental applications. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

