Martin Marietta Materials – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Martin Marietta Materials with ticker code (MLM) now have 21 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 500 and 309 with a mean TP of 398.45. Now with the previous closing price of 368.73 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 341.48 and the 200 day MA is 344.58. The market capitalisation for the company is $22,707m. Find out more information at: https://www.martinmarietta.com

The potential market cap would be $24,537m based on the market concensus.

Martin Marietta Materials, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. The company also produces magnesia-based chemicals products that are used in industrial, agricultural, and environmental applications; and dolomitic lime primarily to customers for steel production and soil stabilization. Its chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper production, and other environmental applications. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

