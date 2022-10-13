Follow us on:

Martin Marietta Materials – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.3% Upside

Martin Marietta Materials found using ticker (MLM) now have 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 500 and 309 calculating the average target price we see 407.14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 317.42 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 28.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 343.21 while the 200 day moving average is 355.99. The market cap for the company is $19,428m. Company Website: https://www.martinmarietta.com

The potential market cap would be $24,920m based on the market concensus.

Martin Marietta Materials, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. The company also produces magnesia-based chemicals products that are used in industrial, agricultural, and environmental applications; and dolomitic lime primarily to customers for steel production and soil stabilization. Its chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper production, and other environmental applications. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

