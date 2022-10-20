Martin Marietta Materials – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.6% Upside

Martin Marietta Materials with ticker code (MLM) have now 21 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 500 and 309 with the average target price sitting at 402.19. With the stocks previous close at 320.28 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 25.6%. The day 50 moving average is 338.8 while the 200 day moving average is 352.78. The market cap for the company is $19,544m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.martinmarietta.com

The potential market cap would be $24,543m based on the market concensus.

Martin Marietta Materials, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. The company also produces magnesia-based chemicals products that are used in industrial, agricultural, and environmental applications; and dolomitic lime primarily to customers for steel production and soil stabilization. Its chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper production, and other environmental applications. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.