Martin Marietta Materials – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.5% Upside

Martin Marietta Materials with ticker code (MLM) have now 21 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 500 and 309 calculating the average target price we see 398.69. With the stocks previous close at 342.13 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.5%. The 50 day MA is 343.56 and the 200 day MA is 343.96. The company has a market cap of $21,106m. Find out more information at: https://www.martinmarietta.com

The potential market cap would be $24,596m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Martin Marietta Materials, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. The company also produces magnesia-based chemicals products that are used in industrial, agricultural, and environmental applications; and dolomitic lime primarily to customers for steel production and soil stabilization. Its chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper production, and other environmental applications. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.