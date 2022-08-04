Martin Marietta Materials – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.5% Upside

Martin Marietta Materials found using ticker (MLM) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 500 and 309 with the average target price sitting at 410.66. Given that the stocks previous close was at 352.44 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 323.34 and the 200 moving average now moves to 373.36. The company has a market capitalisation of $22,167m. Find out more information at: https://www.martinmarietta.com

The potential market cap would be $25,829m based on the market concensus.

Martin Marietta Materials, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. The company also produces magnesia-based chemicals products that are used in industrial, agricultural, and environmental applications; and dolomitic lime primarily to customers for steel production and soil stabilization. Its chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper production, and other environmental applications. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.