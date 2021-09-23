Martin Marietta Materials – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.1% Upside

Martin Marietta Materials found using ticker (MLM) now have 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 440 and 285 calculating the mean target price we have 392.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 344.19 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.1%. The 50 day MA is 372.08 while the 200 day moving average is 357.23. The company has a market cap of $21,842m. Company Website: http://www.martinmarietta.com

Martin Marietta Materials, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. The company also manufactures and markets magnesia-based chemical products for the industrial, agricultural, and environmental applications; and dolomitic lime primarily for customers in the steel and mining industries. Its chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper production, and other environmental applications. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.