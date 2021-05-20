Martin Marietta Materials – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.5% Downside

Martin Marietta Materials found using ticker (MLM) have now 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 410 and 280 with the average target price sitting at 355.82. Given that the stocks previous close was at 372.55 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -4.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 334.92 and the 200 moving average now moves to 288.1. The company has a market cap of $22,683m. Find out more information at: http://www.martinmarietta.com

Martin Marietta Materials, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. The company also manufactures and markets magnesia-based chemical products for the industrial, agricultural, and environmental applications; and dolomitic lime primarily for customers in the steel and mining industries. Its chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper production, and other environmental applications. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.