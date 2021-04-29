Martin Marietta Materials – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.9% Downside

Martin Marietta Materials with ticker code (MLM) have now 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 400 and 280 calculating the mean target price we have 350.73. Given that the stocks previous close was at 357.6 this indicates there is a potential downside of -1.9%. The day 50 moving average is 334.92 and the 200 day MA is 288.1. The company has a market capitalisation of $22,148m. Company Website: http://www.martinmarietta.com

Martin Marietta Materials, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. The company also manufactures and markets magnesia-based chemical products for the industrial, agricultural, and environmental applications; and dolomitic lime primarily for customers in the steel and mining industries. Its chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper production, and other environmental applications. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.