Martin Marietta Materials – Consensus Indicates Potential -.8% Downside

Martin Marietta Materials found using ticker (MLM) have now 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 366.5 and 240 calculating the average target price we see 322.57. With the stocks previous close at 325.3 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -.8%. The day 50 moving average is 303.8 while the 200 day moving average is 259.93. The market cap for the company is $20,248m. Find out more information at: http://www.martinmarietta.com

Martin Marietta Materials, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. The company also manufactures and markets magnesia-based chemical products for the industrial, agricultural, and environmental applications; and dolomitic lime primarily for customers in the steel and mining industries, as well as provides road paving construction services. Its chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper production, and other environmental applications. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.