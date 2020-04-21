Marston’s PLC 9.8% Potential Decrease Indicated by Jefferies International

Marston’s PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:MARS) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Marston’s PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 35 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -9.8% from today’s opening price of 38.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 13.28 points and decreased 82.2 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 133.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 18.4 GBX.

Marston’s PLC has a 50 day moving average of 68.30 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 109.28. There are currently 104,678,395 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,788,960. Market capitalisation for LON:MARS is £230,296,789 GBP.

