Marston’s PLC 60.2% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Marston’s PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:MARS) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Marston’s PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 57 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 60.2% from the opening price of 35.58 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 5.66 points and decreased 71.32 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 133.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 18.4 GBX.

Marston’s PLC has a 50 day moving average of 57.67 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 106.08. There are currently 634,049,276 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 8,791,025. Market capitalisation for LON:MARS is £251,574,921 GBP.

