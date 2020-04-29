Marston’s PLC 5.1% Potential Decrease Indicated by HSBC

Marston’s PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:MARS) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. Marston’s PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set a target price of 31 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -5.1% from the opening price of 32.66 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 4.06 points and decreased 73.94 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 133.8 GBX while the 52 week low is 18.4 GBX.

Marston’s PLC has a 50 day moving average of 59.20 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 106.51. There are currently 634,049,276 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 8,634,481. Market capitalisation for LON:MARS is £213,674,618 GBP.

