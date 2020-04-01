Marston’s PLC 2.2% Potential Decrease Indicated by HSBC

Marston’s PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:MARS) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at HSBC. Marston’s PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set a target price of 40 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -2.2% from the opening price of 40.92 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 46.88 points and decreased 87.48 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 133.8 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 18.4 GBX.

Marston’s PLC has a 50 day moving average of 86.16 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 113.97. There are currently 634,049,276 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 6,522,505. Market capitalisation for LON:MARS is £255,268,197 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn