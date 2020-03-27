Marston’s PLC 16.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Marston’s PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:MARS) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Marston’s PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 50 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 16.9% from the opening price of 42.76 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 55.14 points and decreased 85.74 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 133.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 18.4 GBX.

Marston’s PLC has a 50 day moving average of 90.93 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 115.06. There are currently 634,049,276 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 6,017,356. Market capitalisation for LON:MARS is £264,544,569 GBP.

