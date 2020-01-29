Marston’s PLC 14.6% Potential Decrease Indicated by HSBC

Marston’s PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:MARS) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘REDUCE’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. Marston’s PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 90 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -14.6% from today’s opening price of 105.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 23.6 points and decreased 17.9 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 133.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 92.46 GBX.

Marston’s PLC has a 50 day moving average of 127.18 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 120.01. There are currently 634,034,468 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,934,310. Market capitalisation for LON:MARS is £669,540,316 GBP.