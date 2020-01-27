Marston’s PLC 13.3% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Marston’s PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:MARS) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Marston’s PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 128 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 13.3% from today’s opening price of 113 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 16 points and decreased 11 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 133.8 GBX while the year low share price is currently 92.46 GBX.

Marston’s PLC has a 50 day moving average of 127.92 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 120.01. There are currently 634,034,468 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,991,053. Market capitalisation for LON:MARS is £693,499,324 GBP.