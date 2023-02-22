Marshalls plc 5.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Marshalls plc with ticker (LON:MSLH) now has a potential upside of 5.5% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 350 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Marshalls plc share price of 331 GBX at opening today (22/02/2023) indicates a potential upside of 5.5%. Trading has ranged between 216 (52 week low) and 733 (52 week high) with an average of 636,846 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £831,761,054.



Marshalls plc is a United Kingdom-based company that is a hard landscaping, building and roofing products supplier. The Company is engaged in supplying natural stone and concrete products to the construction, home improvement and landscape markets. The Company’s segments include Landscape Products and Other. Its Landscape Products segment focuses on integrated production, logistics and distribution network supporting both end markets. Its Other segment includes Landscape Protection, Mineral Products, Mortars and Screeds and International operations. The Company offers products for commercial spaces, gardens and driveways spaces, and pitched roofing systems, including block paving, paving, kerb, edgings, walling, protective street furniture, drainage and water management solutions, concrete bricks, masonry, mortar, and screeds. The Company has manufacturing plants, quarries and distribution sites across the United Kingdom and over two operational sites in Belgium.







