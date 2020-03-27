Marshalls plc 2.6% Potential Decrease Indicated by Berenberg

Marshalls plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:MSLH) had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Marshalls plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 600 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -2.6% from the opening price of 616 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 164 points and decreased 254.5 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 876 GBX while the year low share price is currently 567 GBX.

Marshalls plc has a 50 day moving average of 766.04 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 731.37. There are currently 200,052,157 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 575,476. Market capitalisation for LON:MSLH is £1,199,311,740 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn